Impressive turn up at the inaugural Kyotera Health Charity Run

Kyotera 2018 Health Run:

Male Catergory:

Winner: Yunus Kayima

Yunus Kayima 1st Runners up: Joachim Ssebuffu

Best Female:

Sheila Nalutaaya

There is no better way to applaud someone special who has done something extra ordinary than showering him or her with gifts and sweet praises alike.

As the inaugural Kyotera Health run was flagged off at Kasambya play ground in Kyotera town on Wednesday, 14th March 2018, the hundreds of participants had a common agenda and goal to fulfill.

Surely, the key objective (to improve the menstrual hygiene management among rural adolescent school girls) was achieved with complete success.

The run, the first of its kind in Kyotera district attracted close to 500 runners which provided a plat form, as well to many, to exercise and break off the usually demanding work schedule.

Yunus Kayima was the best male

Infants as young as 7 years easily mingled with the aged close to 70 years.

In fact, one could not tell the difference between the community’s filthy rich affluent class and the ordinary people in society.

But, the 2018 Kyotera Health run had the bold reason to bring together all the different classes of people as they sweated for a cause – to improve the girl child menstrual hygiene.

Female winner Sheila Nalutaaya is lifted up

Top Performers:

Yunus Kayima was the best runner in the male catergory. He was closely followed by Joachim Ssebuffu

Eight year old Sheila Nalutaaya was the best runner in the female catergory.

Each of the best athlete was given a brand new mattress.

Kyotera Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Pamela Watuwa flagged off the run as early as 8 am.

Women are now personalities of value. We no longer belong to the kitchen like many thought. Women emancipation has yielded fruits

The The The walking class at the Kyotera 2018 Run

Minister of State for Micro Finance, Kyeyune Harunah Kasolo, also the Kyotera Member of Parliament was the chief runner.

Kasolo urged regular runs and exercising drills to help cleanse bodies and improve on health situations for the people.

I am very happy about this run. This should be made regular because they are good for health

Arnold Timothy Ssessaazi, a co-director at Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda, a local NGO based in Kyotera saluted all the participants whose response to this noble cause was a top notch.

I thank everyone who has been part and parcel of the organization. In a special way, I salute those participants who has sacrificed their time and financial resources to take part in the Kyotera Health run”

Ssessaazi’s words of praise were also affirmed by Rev. Brother Simon Peter Wabwire, another director at Droty.

We came with this idea to help sensitize communities on their roles in creating a supportive environment for girls and women to enjoy dignifying lives. The Kyotera run therefore will help address health and sanitation challenges affecting girls and women in Kyotera District

Suzan Nakawojwa, a community leader in charge of women affairs in Kyotera district lauded the partners as well as the participants.

Kyotera RDC Pamela Watuwa (left) recieves a certificate of appreciation

Kyotera District politicians led by the Chief Administrative Officer, the Chairperson of the Kintu Kisekulo, Kyotera district councilors among others graced the run.

A couple of Schools in Kyotera took part in the run.

These included; St Jude Kaleere Migongo (Nabigassa sub country), St Charles Lwanga – Kyotera, Kyotera Primary school, Sacred Heart Secondary School, Caltec Academy Makerere, Kiteredde, Rakai Primary Teachers College, among others.

Kampala based Uganda Martyrs Lubaga High School also sent in participants for the run.

Partners:

A couple of partners ensured this run is a complete success.

From the chief brains Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda, Kyotera District Local Government, Team Celebrate Hope Ministries, Girl Power Pads (launched reusable pads), Naguru Teenage Center, Kasolo Foundation, Kasaali Child Development Project, Brick by Brick, Reach A Hand and many others, all worked in unison to ensure tranquility and effectiveness of the 2018 Kyotera Health Run.

Some Some of the young athletes in action

For starters, Droty’s emphasis dwells upon youth empowerment programs in thematic areas of youth health (focus on reproductive health, Health and HIV/AIDS awareness cum prevention), youth livelihoods and environment protection as well as conservation.

The run is intended to be an annual event on the social curriculum rooster of Kyotera District.