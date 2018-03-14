Kenyan sides Pipeline, Prisons stumble at semifinals

Carthage (Tun) 3-1 Prisons (Ken) | 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21

Ahly (Egy) 3-1 Pipeline (Ken) | 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25- 8

CAVB Press

Kenya Prisons search for a sixth continental crown was brought to a halt after they were beaten by Tunisian side Carthage in the semifinals of the ongoing Women’s African Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Carthage eased through the first set 25-12 before Prisons recovered to win the second set 25-22, playing stellar defense.

However, the Tunisians proved superior as they narrowly won the subsequent two sets 25-23 and 25-21 respectively to proceed to the finals.

Meanwhile, another Kenyan side Pipeline suffered a similar fate in the other semifinal as they lost to hosts and record champions Al Ahly.

Seven time African champions Pipeline had their noses in front after winning the opening set 25-22 but could not contain the hosts backed by the local crowd in the next three sets.

Al Ahly will thus face Carthage in a repeat of the 2016 final that the Egyptians won in five sets.