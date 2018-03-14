Kizza penalty inspires SC Villa Jogoo past resilient Masavu

Uganda Premier League:

Sports Club Villa Jogoo 1-0 Masavu

Sports Club Villa Jogoo attained their 13th victory of the season in 21 matches with a hard fought 1-0 home win against visiting Masavu at the Masaka Recreational Stadium on Wednesday.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Martin Kizza was the hero with the day’s lone strike two minutes to the mandatory half time break.

Before the goal, the home side posed many questions to the visitors with several attacks.

Godfrey Lwesibawa tested goalie Manisor Mutumba with a curled free-kick from 18 yards after George Ssenkaba had been felled down.

On ten minutes, Masavu midfielder Charles ‘Napia’ Wamala had a weak shot at the edge of the goal area easily collected by Samson Kirya in the Jogoo goal posts.

Masavu’s mid season signing Arthur Ssemazi had a weak shot on target from 25 yards on the quarter hour mark.

Five minutes later, Kizza missed giving SC Villa Jogoo the lead when he shot directly at the goalkeeper inside the goal area.

Masavu skipper shot inches over the bar in what looked like a glorious opportunity off the break.

Thirty minutes into the game, Allan Kyambadde hit the wood work in the best scoring chance for the 16 time record league winners.

FIFA Referee Aisha Ssemambo did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot following a hand ball incident by defender Philly Lutaaya after Lwesibawa’s long throw in was connected by the head of Ssenkaaba.

Although the Masavu players bitterly protested the decision, the penalty was calmly converted by Kizza to give the Jogoos the lead heading to the mandatory half time break.

Upon restart of the second half, Lutaaya who complained of dizziness paved way for Sulaiman Ochero.

There were three cautions in quick succession in a space of 7 minutes.

Masavu’s Herbert Kakande and Ochero were booked in the 51st and 57th minutes respectively.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Hardworking midfielder Nicholas Kasozi got booked in the 55th minute for SC Villa Jogoo after a hard tackle on Kakande.

There was a nervy ending to the game as Masavu pushed the home side to the wall in the closing stages of the game.

However, Kirya and the rest of the backline remained solid.

SC Villa Jogoo consolidates their position at the summit with 43 points, four better of Vipers who won 1-0 against URA at Namboole.

Team Line ups:

SC Villa Jogoo XI:

Samson Kirya (G.K), Musa Mukasa, John Adriko, Bernard Muwanga (Captain), Allan Katongole, Nicholas Kasozi, Abel Eturude, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Allan Kyambadde (65’ Ambrose Kirya), George Ssenkaba (75’ Yubu Bogere), Martin Kizza (86’ Simon Sserunkuma)

Subs Not Used:

Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga, Ramathan Dudu, Isa Lumu

Officials:

Manager: Phillip Ssozi

Phillip Ssozi Head coach : Wasswa Bbosa

: Wasswa Bbosa Assistant coach : Paul Mukatabala

: Paul Mukatabala Team Doctor: Emma Nakabago

Masavu XI:

Manisor Mutumba (G.K), Phily Lutaaya (46’ Sulaiman Ochero), Sande Mukiibi, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Ibrahim Mpengere, Herbert Kakande (74’ Godfrey Kana), Charles Wamala, Simon Namwanja, Arthur Ssemazi, Abraham Ndugwa (Captain), James Kasibante

Subs Not Used:

Ali Kiggundu (G.K), Patrick Ssenfuka, Ivan Lubaale, Godfrey Wasswa, Rashid Kyambadde

Officials: