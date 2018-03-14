UPDF 0-0 Onduparaka

Less than a day after asking Coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Onduparaka played to a barren draw with UPDF at Bombo Barracks Ground.

The Caterpillars asked the former Ugandan international to step down following a stakeholders’ agreement but that couldn’t earn them victory at a desperate UPDF side fighting for survival.

Both teams came into the game desperate for maximum points after faltering in the previous round but none got the desired goal to win the game.

A draw saw Onduparaka stay 6th on the 16-team log with 30 points while UPDF move to 21 points in 4th from bottom and only two points above safety.

The league takes a break until March 25 when KCCA visit Bright Stars at Champions Stadium, Mwererwe.