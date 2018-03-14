Onduparaka suspends Mbabazi indefinitely

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Onduparaka Football Club has asked head coach Livingstone Mbabazi to step aside for an unspecified period of time with immediate effect.

A statement on the club website reads in part;

Management is concerned about the recent form and performance of the club and as such we have gathered opinions from our board, management and fans and come up with measures that will aim to get the team back on track. These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interest of the club. We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing. In light of the above, the management has asked its head Coach Mr Livingstone Mbabazi to step aside with immediate effect from our UPL MD 21 Clash with UPDF until further notice. As this takes effect, the club will make further inquiries into the possible challenges affecting the team and communicate its decisions in due course.

The decision comes in the aftermath of a 1-0 home defeat to Premier League leaders SC Villa over the weekend which left The Caterpillars’ fans asking for Mbabazi to get fired.

In Mbabazi’s absence, Leo Adraa and Simoen Masaba will take charge.

In his (Mbabazi) absence, the Team will be taken care of by the following members of the Technical Bench; Leo Adraa, Simeon Masaba, Moses Oloya, Adiga Morris and Musema Ramathan.

Onduparaka who sit 6th on the table visit UPDF at Bombo on Wednesday, March 14.