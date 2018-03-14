Top versus bottom contest as Sports Club Villa Jogoo entertains Masavu in Masaka

Uganda Premier League:

Wednesday, 14 th March 2018

March 2018 Sports Club Villa Jogoo Vs Masavu

At Masaka Recreational Stadium (4:30 p.m)

Current Uganda Premier League table leaders Sports Club Villa Jogoo eye consolidation of their status when they entertain Masavu at the Masaka Recreational Stadium on Wednesday.

During the reverse fixture played at the lake side Fisheries Training Institute play ground in Bugonga on 28th November 2017, the Jogoos were mercy-less, winning 3-0 on the red letter day.

Back then, Masavu first outstretched the Jogoos with a barren opening 45 minutes.

However, the visiting team worked tooth and nail for the much needed break through.

Team captain Bernard Muwanga opened the score sheet with a rare goal, a headed effort off Martin Kizza’s corner from the right wing.

Midfielder Abel Eturude scored a beauty after dribbling past a forest and bodies before Yubu Bogere wrapped the scoring business on the day.

Between then and now, a lot of water has gone done the drain.

Masavu recruited ‘massively’ during the January transfer window break and SC Villa Jogoo added three names to their ranks.

Coming to the Wednesday game, SC Villa Jogoo currently leads the 16 team log with 40 points off 20 matches.

Ironically, Masavu lies rock bottom with 19 points and deficit of goals (16).

Team news:

After their successful trip away to Arua when the 16 time league winners piped Onduparaka 1-0, the Jogoos returned to Kampala on Sunday and only resumed training on Monday.

Muwanga who missed the Arua match due to accumulated cautions is expected back to play alongside either Henry Katongole or Isa Lumu in central defence.

Apart from left winger Vitalis Tabu, the rest of the Jogoo players are well in shape to face Masavu.

For the visiting Masavu, first choice goalie Salim Munaku is out with an injury, utility player Ddumba Sadala and so is defender Michael ‘Libero’ Otimong.

Sadala limped out of Masavu’s 1 all home draw last Friday against Bright Stars at Bugonga.

Munaku and Otimong were some of the 12 new faces recruited in the secondary transfer window.

Right back Moses Kiggundu continues to serve his suspension after being red carded against Maroons.

Expected Key battles:

Sports Club Villa Jogoo goalkeeper Samson Kirya and his defenders are expected to face a face a stern test from on form forward Abraham Ndugwa.

Ndugwa’s back ups Ivan Lubaale and Arthur Ssemazi will be expected to work an extra effort in order to penetrate the meanest defence (SC Villa Jogoo has conceded 8 goals) in the entire league.

Meanwhile, the Masavu defence line marshaled by Ibrahim Mpengere and Benjamin Nyakoojo will be tasked to keep out any danger posed by Yubu Bogere, Davis Kasirye, Alex Kitata and George Ssenkaaba.

Jogoo midfielders Nicholas Kasozi, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Martin Kizza and Abel Eturude will come face to face with Veron Ddamba, Simon Namwanja and company.

A win for either side will be crucial to their respective aspirations in the league.

Coaches speak out:

Alex Gitta – Assistant coach, Masavu

We respect SC Villa Jogoo. But, we know it very well, we can work for any result home or away

Wasswa Bbosa – SC Villa, Head coach