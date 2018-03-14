URA 0-1 Vipers

© Kawowo Sports/ JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers kept leaders SC Villa in sight with a slim but important 1-0 win over sleeping giants URA at Namboole.

Erisa Sekisambu was the hero for the visitors as he scored the lone goal from a penalty after referee Catherine Nagadya adjudged Allan Munaaba to have fouled Milton Karisa in the area.

Vipers started well with Ssekisambu, Moses Waiswa and Dan Sserunkuma combining well but URA stood still.

The hosts later settled and began to dictate and should have taken the lead twice but were a little lethargic.

First, Said Kyeyune picked out Herman Wasswa on the left and the forward low cross in the area was intercepted by Bashir Asiku before it reached Shafik Kagimu.

Moments later, Wasswa, this time on the right picked an unmarked Kagimu in the area but with the goalkeeper to beat, he opted to lay for the on rushing Kyeyune as Vipers regrouped and defended well.

With five minutes to the half time whistle, Duncan Seninde won a loose ball on the left and passed to Sserunkuma who let the ball go to Karisa but the striker fell under a slight challenge from Munaaba.

Despite protests from URA players, the penalty was given and Ssekisambu sent Alionzi Nafian the wrong way.

In the second half, Jorge Da Costa went for safety by introducing midfielder Mousa Mbayi and centre back Halid Lwaliwa for Waiswa and Sserunkuma respectively.

Paul Nkata responded by introducing speedy Peter Lwasa for Wasswa and later Nicholas Kagaba for Hudu Mulikyi as the hosts searched for the leveller.

Their dominance nearly paid off when Kagaba was brought down in the area in similar circumstances like the one given to Vipers but referee waved play on.

The win takes Vipers to second on the log with 39 points while URA stay 9th with 26 points.