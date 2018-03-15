22 crews eligible for ARC points in Safari Rally

Africa Rally Archives

The 2018 Africa Rally Championship series resumes this weekend with the Safari Rally in Naivasha, Kenya.

Despite only one crew showing earlier intentions for ARC points, twenty-two other crews will be in line to score points in round two.

The new ARC rule made registration open and allows everyone to score points in an event as long as they have homologated cars.

Safari Rally registered 36 crews; only fourteen cars are non-homologated.

Gary Chaynes from Ivory Coast currently leads the ARC championship with 25 points after victory in Rallye Bandama.

Kenya’s Piero Cannobio is currently in second with 18 points and he will be looking to add onto his points this weekend in Safari Rally.

Safari Rally will be flagged off on Friday at the Kenya International Convention Centre.

Onkar Rai will go first off the road followed by team-mate Baldev Chager and Manvir Baryan in third.