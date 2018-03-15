Better to win ugly than lose beautifully – Da Costa

© Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers SC coach Miguel Da Costa admitted his side were not thrilling in the 1-0 win over URA but said he takes any kind of victory at this crucial moment in the campaign.

Erisa Sekisambu converted a 40th minute penalty that kept the Venoms within touching distance of log leaders SC Villa in a dull game that kicked off 30 minutes earlier than scheduled.

“At this moment, every win is very important,” said Da Costa. “No one will write about beautiful football when you lose but a win remains a win,” he added.

With over an hour to play, the Portuguese surprised everyone by withdrawing striker Daniel Sserunkuma for defender Halid Lwaliwa and also Mousa Mbayi for Moses Waiswa.

His explanation was that the opponents were physically imposing than his ‘technically’ gifted players and thus had to adapt.

“We came to play against a team with a big stature. They are big players and physical and not easy to play against. We have a more technical game and I told my players to adapt. We suffered a little bit but I’m very proud of my players,” he added

Centre referee Habiba Naigaga’s came under scrutiny awarding Vipers a contentious penalty and denying URA one after a similar incident and also got other calls wrong.

Da Costa refused to make a comment about the referee although URA players, fans and officials felt undone. “I don’t speak about referees,’ he stressed.