FIFA Ranking: Uganda static, rise for Kenya and Rwanda

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda remains stuck in 78th position in World Football according to the FIFA rankings released on Thursday March 15, 2018.

There has been rise for neighbours Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Burundi and Tanzania while Ethiopia has fallen by two places.

There was not much national team football in the month and perhaps the reason Uganda remain on 435 points and 17th in Africa where Tunisia still leads but 23rd in the world.

No changes in the top five with Tunisia followed by Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco and Egypt.

Nigeria is the lowest ranked of FIFA 2018 World Cup bound African sides in 52nd and 7th position in Africa.

Expect a lot of changes in the rankings come next month given the March international break.