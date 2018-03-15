KCCA Vs St George: Kenya referees in charge | CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League (1st Round, 2nd Leg):

Saturday, 17 th March 2018

March 2018 KCCA (Uganda) Vs St George (Ethiopia) – KCCA Stadium (Lugogo – 4:00 p.m)

The return leg for the CAF Champions League match between Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Ethiopian giants St George will be handled by FIFA Referees from Kenya.

Andrew Juma Otieno will handle the center refereeing duties.

Otieno has previously been part of the officiation team when SC Villa beat KCCA 3-0 in the replay of the Uganda Cup final played at Mandela National Stadium in 2015.

His country-mates Gilbert Cheruiyot and Stephen Yiembe shall be the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Another Kenyan, Peter Waweru is the reserve referee.

The match commissioner assigned for the game is Ghana’s Mahamadu Nuru Deen Jawula.

The first leg played in Addis Ababa was handled by Rwandese referees.

Meanwhile, five Ugandan referees will also be on duty in two different CAF Champions League matches.

Brian Nsubuga Miiro shall be the center referee when Sudanese side El Hilal hosts Togo’s AS Togo Port De Lome in Khartoum.

Nsubuga will be assisted by Dick Okello and Ronald Katenya as the first and second assistants respectively with Mashood Ssali is the confirmed fourth official.

Mark Ssonko has been confirmed for the first round encounter between Gabon’s CF Mounana (Gabon) and Egyptian Al Ahly Sporting Club.

Ssonko will be the second assistant referee in that game.

Ethiopian Bamlak Tessema Weyesa is the match center referee as countrymate, Biruk Yemanabran Kassaun.

The first assistant referee in this match shall be DR Congo’s Olivier Safari Kabene.

With Equatorial Guinea’s Eusebio Engono Nguema as the match commissioner.

Match Officials for the 2nd Leg: KCCA Vs St George: