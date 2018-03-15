Lwanga, Nsibambi recalled for Uganda Cranes duty

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

When Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre summoned the team for the upcoming international friendlies, Tadeo Lwanga and Derrick Nsibambi were not part of the 23-man squad.

A week later, the duo has been recalled to the squad along with former Proline striker Fahad Bayo (now at Zambian side Buildcon).

Nsibambi and Fahad Bayo have replaced Faruk Miya and Edrisa Lubega who will not be available while Vipers’ anchorman Lwanga has been added to the squad.

“Miya and Lubega will not be available for duty as they need to finalise with documentation of their work permits where they are playing from. However the coach will continue monitoring the progress of these players at their respective clubs,” FUFA Communications Manager, Ahmed Hussein said as quoted by the federation website.

Uganda Cranes will enter camp on Monday, March 19 ahead of the two friendlies to be played on March 24 and March 27.

The Cranes will play Malawi in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 27 at Mandela National Stadium and will be engaged in another friendly earlier on March 24 with a yet to be named opponent.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango, Robert Odongkara, Salim Jamal.

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada, Denis Iguma, Isaac Isinde, Bevis Mugabi, Murushid Juuko, Timothy Awanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Alex Kakuba.

Midfielders: Joseph Ochaya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Geoffrey Kizito, Milton Karisa, William Kizito Luwagga, Abraham Ndugwa.

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi, Yunus Sentamu, Derrick Nsibambi, Fahad Bayo, Hood Kaweesa.