Manvir counting on Safari rally to ignite KNRC title bid

Africa Rally Archives

After dominating the African continent, Manvir Baryan has all his focus on attaining his maiden Kenyan National Rally Championship this year.

The reigning African Rally Champion will this weekend put more life to his ambition as the KNRC season enters the second round with Safari Rally in Naivasha.

Manvir Baryan and co-driver Drew Sturrock are seeded car number four on the road.

“Our target for this weekend is of course to finish and hopefully on the podium as well.

“Since we are focusing more on the KNRC title this year. We hope to bag a good hull of points for our KNRC championship contention. And Safari is key,” he asserted.

Courtesy

Baryan proved is a worthy title contender last season. His impressive performance won him the Motorsports personality of the year award.

He is now more keen on getting his challenge on a higher footing.

“Safari Rally is going to be so challenging. As you saw in the last rally, competition is really fierce. We will need to push to keep up with the high pace. Fast and cautious will be our strategy,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Baryan and Sturrock finished fourth overall in the KNRC season opener in Nakuru last month.