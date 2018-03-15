Nkumba (Uga) 3-1 INJS (Cmr) | 25-11, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18

Chlef (Alg) 2-3 VVC (Uga) | 23-25, 26-28, 25-23, 25-21, 12-15

CAVB Press

Nkumba University finished ninth at the 2018 Women’s African Club Championship after beating INJS 3-1 (25-11, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18) on Wednesday at Ahly hall.

The first set entirely belonged to Nkumba but INJS grew into the game and despite losing the set 25-19, the 3rd set did not slip out of their hands celebrating a 25-16 win.

INJS fell a step behind Nkumba in the fourth set following some dodgy serves and they did not recover throughout the set as the Ugandan side went on to win 25-18 to record their best ever finish at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Vision Volleyball Camp lost Chlef 3-2 ( 25-23, 28-26, 25-23, 25-21, 15-12) to finish 12th at the tournament.

VVC won the first set 25-23 followed by a tense second set with both teams contesting every point but the Ugandans took the last few points to win 28-26.