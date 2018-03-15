St George arrives in Uganda ahead of return leg with KCCA | CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League (1st Round, Return Leg):

Saturday, 17 th March 2018

KCCA (Uganda) Vs. St George (Ethiopia) – Lugogo Stadium (Agg: 0-0)

Amidst the heavy rains, the St George Football Club contingent has arrived in the country on Thursday afternoon at Entebbe International Airport barely 48 hours to the return leg of the CAF Champions league final return leg at Lugogo, Kampala this coming Saturday.

A delegation of 28 people led by their Portuguese born head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto touched down aboard Ethiopian Airlines ET 332 at Entebbe by noon before they were taken through the necessary immigration procedure.

The group was welcomed by FUFA official, Mansor Kimumwe and a couple of KCCA officials who led them to the awaiting team bus in the Airport parking lot.

Towering Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Robert Odongkara, part of the team shared his views about the game with Kawowo Sports;

We are here for business. We have been training well back home since the first leg and polishing on a few things. We shall play our hearts out to qualify. Playing at Lugogo on artificial turf will not be a big issue because we have played on such surfaces

Three of the team’s foreign based players traveled with the team. Burkina Faso national Abdulkerrim Nikima, Robert Odongkara (Ugandan) and Mali’s Mohammed Amara made the Kampala trip.

Ivorian Ibrahim Fofana and Muhammed Keita were left behind in Addis Ababa.

The team was driven by the KCCA team bus to Kampala where they are accommodated at Golden Tulip Hotel.

The players shall be expected to hold a light training session on Thursday before the mandatory last training at Lugogo on Friday evening.

The two sides played to a goal-less draw at the Addis Ababa national stadium during the first leg played on 7th March 2018.

St George F.C Traveling Players:

Goalkeepers: Robert Odongkara, Lealem Birhanu

Defenders: Degu Debebe, Aschalew Tamene, Salhadin Baegicho, Abdulkerim Mohammed, Abebaw Butako, Mehari Mena, Frezer Kassa

Midfielders: Mintesinot Adane, Mulualem Mesfin, Abdulkerim Nikima, Tadele Menegesha, Adane Girma

Strikers: Ame Mohammed, Amara Male, Behailu Assefa, Abubekar Sani, Gadissa Mebrate