St George head coach Pinto optimistic of progress ahead of KCCA return leg

CAF Champions League (1st Round, Return Leg):

Saturday, 17th March 2018

KCCA (Uganda) Vs. St George (Ethiopia) – Lugogo Stadium (Agg: 0-0)

St George Football Club head coach, Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto is sure of progress to the group stages of the CAF Champions league.

The Portuguese national made the assurance moments after arrival at Entebbe International Airport with the team ahead of the return leg with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on Saturday at Lugogo in Kampala.

It is still an open game but we are assured of progress. We shall play as a unit to ensure qualification. We have done the work necessary

Pinto, a UEFA and CAF ‘A’ licence holder joined the Horsemen, taking over from Dutchman Mart Nooij.

He signed a two year deal from the Angola top side Recreativo De Libolo where he had worked since 2012.

A delegation of 28 people set foot in Uganda on a rainy Thursday afternoon.

The technical team named three of the five foreigners on the team, including Uganda Cranes’ goalkeeper Robert Odongkara.

Others who made the Kampala trip are; Burkina Faso national Abdulkerrim Nikima and Mali’s Mohammed Amara.

Ivorians Ibrahim Fofana and Muhammed Keita were left behind in Addis Ababa.

The team then checked in at Golden Tulips Hotel in the heart of Kampala City.

St George will train at Lugogo on Friday evening for the mandatory last training session.

