WRC team to inspect Safari Rally

The Safari rally this weekend will be under observation of FIA technical experts and WRC promoter (Media and Commercial Rights) managing director.

Gilles Simon, the FIA head of technical matters and Olivier Ciesla the WRC promoter managing director will be in Kenya on Thursday ahead of the second round of the African Rally Championship event.

Kenya lost it’s WRC status in 2002 and is now keen to get back onto the world series.

“It will heavily depend on the two gentlemen to approve Kenya that it can handle such a big event again,” reads part of the press release from WRC Safari Rally project.

The Safari Rally will be flagged off on Friday at the Kenya International Convention Centre.

Thirty six crews from the host country Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will be competing in the three day rally.