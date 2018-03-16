Courtesy

Yasin Mugume will miss a chance to play against compatriot Denis Onyango after being dropped from Rayon Sport team to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League.

The former Police FC midfielder is reportedly not in fine form and trains with the second Rayon Sport team according to ‘Times of Rwanda’.

Also out of the 18-man squad for the clash in South Africa is Burundian Shassir Nahimana who started the game in Kigali but was withdrawn after 34 minutes.

The Rwanda champions are blessed with the return of centre back Thierry Manzi who missed the first leg goalless draw through suspension but injured attacking midfielder Djabel Manishimwe remains on the sidelines and won’t be traveling with the team.

Meanwhile, Belgian, Ivan Minnaert expects a tough match but says his team will play with no fear.

“It is going to be a tough game on both sides; Sundowns want to progress to group stage so do we. Thankfully, we did not concede in the first-leg, we will do all we can to score in South Africa,” Minneart said.

“We won’t be shaken by the fact that we are playing away against one of the top teams on the continent,” he added.

Rayon Sports needs any kind of score draw to progress while a win for either will send the opponent to the CAF Confederation Cup

The match is slated for Sunday March 18 at the Loftus.

Rayon Sport Squad

Eric ‘Bakame’ Ndayishimiye, Cassim Ndayisenga, Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana, Eric Irambona, Pierrot Kwizera, Thierry Manzi, Gabriel Mugabo, Francois Master Mugisha, Yannick Mukunzi, Ange Mutsinzi, Olivier Sefu Niyonzima, Saddam Nyandwi, Ismaila Diarra, Eric Rutanga, Christ Mbondi, Faustin Usengimana, Shaban Hussein and Kevin Muhire.