Al Ahly rips Carthage to win 9th African title

Al Ahly (Egy) 3-0 Carthage (Tun) | 25-9, 29-27, 25-8

CAVB Press

Al Ahly were crowned 2018 Women’s African Club Volleyball Champions after beating Tunisian side CF de Carthage 3-0 (25-9, 29-27, 25-8) in the final on Thursday night.

The hosts had a perfect start to the game at Ahly Hall as they weaved through Carthage’s defense – consistently scoring points for a 25-9 win in the first set.

The Red Devils were challenged in the second set and tension rose with every point as Carthage were determine to draw the game level. However, Al Ahly continued to pick up their form and finished off the Tunisians 29-27 for a 2-0 lead.

The third set was as lopsided as the first with nothing going right for Carthage while Al Ahly was scintillating.

Al Ahly’s pieces were falling in place and backed by the local crowd, the 2016 winners led 16-5 by the second technical time out before finishing off Carthage 25-8 to reclaim their crown.

The title is their record ninth.

In the third place playoff, Pipeline won the all Kenyan affair defeating their counterparts Prisons 3-2 (25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 29-27, 11-15).

Meanwhile, Ugandan sides Nkumba University and Vision Volleyball Camp (VVC) finished 9th and 11th respectively.