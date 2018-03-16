Athlete Chemos hospitalized, ruled out of 2018 World half Marathon

2018 World Half Marathon

Saturday, 25 th March

March Valencia, Spain

Uganda athlete Viola Chemos has been ruled out of the national team for the World Half Marathon Championships due on March 24, 2018 the Spanish city of Valencia.

Chemos was operated on Thursday evening (5.00pm) in Kapchorwa Hospital after being diagnosed of mass growth swelling caused by worms in the stomach.

She was rushed to Masha Clinic in critical condition at 1.00am on March 12, 2018.

Doctors led by Baraza Emannuel and Eve Chekwemoi successfully executed the operation last evening at the hospital theatre.

Chemos is currently being nursed in Private Wing Room One.

Dr. Chekwemoi, as quoted by the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) public relations officer, Namayo Mawerere, announced after the successful operation that it will take Chemos about six months for full recovery

There is no cause for alarm. Its just unfortunate that she will not travel to Spain. She will not compete now neither resume training until after six months of full recovery. She needs time to rest

Chemos will consequently miss the World Half Marathon Championships but said she will bounce back after recovery.

I call it an accident and it happens in life. I therefore have to endure but life is very important. I really thank God that He took me through the operation successfully

She said she felt the pain in the stomach before reporting to Kapchorwa national residential camp and claimed it was not very serious.

“But three days ago I started vomiting and suffered with more pain from the swelling. But now it’s the pain from the wound of operation that I am getting,” the distance runner added.

Uganda will now send a team of seven runners (4 men and 3 women) to Valencia World Half Marathon Championships.

The team to be led by Coach Gordon Ahimbisibwe include Women – Emilly Chebet, Dorren Chesang and Adha Munguleya while the men team will have Felix Chemonges, Fred Musobo, Alex Mutai and Moses Kurong.