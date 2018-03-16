Kawowo Sports | Rachael Pallangeyo

El Masry coach Hossam Hassan is wary of the threat posed Emmanuel Okwi’s Simba when the two sides face off in Cairo.

The Egyptian outfit carries an advantage into the game following a 2-2 draw in Dar es Salam over ten days ago but the Egyptian legend doesn’t think it will be a walkover.

“We had a good game away from home, and could have easily won,” Hossam Hassan is quoted by the Caf website. “I’m satisfied with my players’ performance, but there is still more to play for. Our home game will be a tough one,” added the former Ahly and Zamalek forward.

“Simba is a great team with huge continental experience. They showed what they are capable of doing in the first leg. We have to remain focused and get a win that will see us through.

Last year, El Masry was denied a place in the group stages of the competition by KCCA in a tense penalty shootout in Cairo after drawing 1-1 on aggregate and Hossam wants a better performance.

“I’m positive we will qualify to the play-off round. Our initial target is the mini league stage. From there, we can think of going as far as possible.

A goalless draw will be enough for Masry to qualify, while Simba must score in Port Said to keep their campaign alive.

Elsewhere, Rwanda’s APR, home to Ugandan right back Denis Rukundo will see to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Bamako when they host Djoliba at Amahoro on Saturday.

Fixtures

Friday, 16 March 2018

Supersport (South Africa) vs Atletico (Angola) (0-0)

Ahly Shendi (Sudan) vs CS la Mancha (Congo) (0-3)

Saturday, 17 March 2018

APR (Rwanda) vs Djoliba (Mali) (0-1)

Hilal Obied (Sudan) vs Olympic (Burundi) (0-0)

Nkana (Zambia) vs CR Belouizdad (Algeria) (0-3)

El Masry (Egypt) vs Simba (Tanzania) (2-2)

Club Africain (Tunisia) vs RS Berkane (Morocco) (1-3)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) vs Raja Athletic Club (Morocco) (1-1)

Sunday, 18 March 2018

Cape Town City (South Africa) vs Costa do Sol (Mozambique) (1-0)

Enyimba (Nigeria) vs Energie (Benin) (2-0)

Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) vs Port Louis (Mauritius) (2-0)

USM Alger (Algeria) vs AS Maniema (DR Congo) (2-2)

Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea) vs Motema Pembe (DR Congo) (1-1)

Akwa United (Nigeria) vs Al Ittihad (Libya) (0-1)

Ben Guerdane (Tunisia) vs CARA (Congo) (0-3)

Zamalek (Egypt) vs Wolaitta Dicha (Ethiopia) (1-2)