Kansai Plascon frustrates visiting Nyamityobora, Simba holds Kira United | FUFA Big League (Rwenzori group)

Current Rwenzori group table leaders Nyamitobora Football Club suffered a set-back for their direct promotion aspiration to the Uganda Premier League with a goal-less stalemate at Kansai Plascon’s Naro Ntawo home ground on Thursday.
This was one of the twelve FUFA Big league matches played on the day across the country.
Despite the draw, the Mbarara based club, currently coached by former Uganda Cranes winger James Odoch and bank rolled by money mogul, Ali Ssekatawa remains top of the Rwenzori group.
Nyamityobora now has 33 points from 16 matches played.
Meanwhile, second placed Kira United played to a one all draw at their own grave yard to visiting Simba.
Kira United has 32 points from 17 matches and Kitara F.C which has played 15 matches has 30 points.
In the other matches under the Rwenzori group, Kireka United were 2-1 winners against Suncity, Greater Masaka fell 1-0 at home to visiting Bumate United from Bundibunjo district.
Water Football Club smiled to a 2-0 win on the road to Ntinda United at the Kamwokya (Kataka) play ground.
Synergy and Kabale Sharp shared the spoils in a goal-less duel.
Meanwhile, in the Elgon group, Paidha Black Angels won 3-0 in convincing fashion against Lira’s Amuka Bright Stars.
Kidega scored the opening goal for Paidha Black Angels through an early second half penalty at the Bar Okoro stadium in Zombo.
Rwothomio Cromwell Abang then added a brace as Allan Kabonge’s side registered a great win that keeps the Black Angels aloft the Elgon table standings with 31 points off 16 matches.
Second placed Ndejje University won 1-0 at home against Bukedea Town council in Luwero.
Arua side, Doves All Stars were 2-0 winners against visiting Busia Fisheries and Mbale based Kataka smiled to a 2-0 home win over Kamuli Park.
Vura pipped Agape 2-0. Three clubs shall get promoted to the Uganda Premier League by close of business in May 2018.
Promotion to top flight:
Two directly qualify by virtual of topping the respective groups (Rwenzori and Elgon) and the third club is determined via a promotional play off which involves the two best teams per group.
FUFA Big League
Rwenzori Group:
- Ntinda United 0-2 Water
- Kireka United 2-1 Sun City
- Great Masaka 0-1 Bumate United
- Kansai Plascon 0-0 Nyamityobora
- Kira United 1-1 Simba
- Synergy 0-0 Kabale Sharp
Elgon Group:
- Paidha Black Angels 3-0 Amuka Bright Stars
- Doves All Stars 2-0 Busia Fisheries
- Kataka 2-0 Kamuli Park
- Vura 2-0 Agape
- Ndejje University 1-0 Bukedea Town Council
- Lira United 1-0 Kyetume
Top scorers:
- Dickens Okwir – 9 Goals (Amuka Bright Stars)
- Micheal Siwu – 7 Goals (Bukedea Town Council)
- Derrick Jurua – 6 Goals (Kireka United)
- Jackson Nsubuga – 6 Goals (Paidha Black Angels)
- Osuman Locol Mutumba – 6 Goals (Bumate)
- Anwar Ntege – 6 Goals (Ndejje University)
Next Fixtures:
Thursday, 22nd March 2018
Rwenzori Group:
- Water Vs Greater Masaka United – Kyambogo West End
- Kabale Sharp Vs Kireka United – Kabale Municipal Stadium
- Simba Vs Ntinda United – Gayaza Kabanyolo University ground
Elgon Group:
- Busia Fisheries Vs JMC Hippos – Madibira play ground, Busia
- Bukedea Town Council Vs Lira United – Emokori Ground, Bukedea
- Kyetume Vs Paidha Black Angels – Nakisunga Saaza
- Agape Vs Kataka – Agape S.S Play ground
- Amuka Bright Stars Vs Doves All Stars – Lira Town College ground
Friday, 23rd March 2018:
- Kamuli Park Vs Doves All Stars – Kamuli Municipal Park stadium
Sunday, 25th March 2018:
Rwenzori Group:
- Nyamitobora Vs Synergy – Nyamityobora play ground, Mbarara
- Sun City Vs Kira United – Nyakasanga play ground, Kasese
Elgon Group:
- Kyetume Vs Doves All Stars – Nakisunga Ssaaza ground, Mukono