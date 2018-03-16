Football

Mbalangu’s Banadir maintains impressive display | Somalia Premier League

by David Isabirye
Somalia Premier League:

  • Banadir 3-0 Gaadiidka

Banadir Sports Club has maintained their winning streak in the Somalia Premier League.

Hussein Mbalangu (red top and cap) issues instructions to the team players during a break

Coached by CAF A licenced tactician, Hussein Mbalangu from Uganda, the Somali crowd darlings easily won 3-0 against Gaadiidka on Thursday in Mogadishu, the Somalia capital.

Abdu Qadir Benteke scored two goals and Cadil Nuur added the other against a hap-less Gaadiidka out fit.

This Banadir Sports Club’s victory follows their 2-0 identical victories against Madbaadda and lately Batrolika.

Hassan Santos and Khalifah Abd Shakur against Madbaadda as Qadir and Khalifah were on the mark against Batrolika.

Weeks ago, Banadir had suffered a shock following a 1-0 slim loss to the current table leaders, Dekeeda.

The Somalia top flight league will resume on Friday with two matches.

