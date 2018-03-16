Musician Lutaaya weeps as Express F.C launches fans mobilization fete

Express Fans Mobilization Fete (Save Express Mukwano Gw’abangi):

Friday, 23 rd March 2018

March 2018 At Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

10 a.m till Late (Entry Fee – 5000/=)

Desperate moments have always called for desperate measures. And in the face of the 1957 founded Express Football Club, the adage is indeed a reality.

D. Nsubuga

From the 21 games played thus far, the six time league and 10 time Uganda Cup winners, also popularly christened as ‘FC, Red Eagles, Mayuuni and Mukwano Gw’abangi’ have managed just 5 victories as they have amassed a miserable 19 points and seat 14th on the 16 team log.

Coaches, players, fans and Chief Administrative Officers (CEO’s) have come and vanished in a record time.

Not even the club chairperson and State Minister in charge of Youth and Children, Florence Nakiwala has been spared by the massive destructive hurricane at the once treasured and intimidating grave yard – ‘Mayuni’ Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

Fast forward, the interim management led by city magnate Hajji Hassan Bulwadda, the ushered back former CEO Hamza Jjunju and diligent fans’ coordinator and city lawyer Abbas Byaruhanga faces the stern race against time to salvage the club from eminent danger of relegation to the second tier league – FUFA Big League.

D.Nsubuga

Step by step, there are recognizable changes at Wankulukuku under three games (Proline and Soana at home as well as Police away).

The timely arrival of George ‘Best’ Nsimbe to boost Shafiq Bisaso and company in the technical department yielded three points and four goals against Soana a few days ago.

On Friday, the acting CEO Jjunju, fans’ coordinator Abbas Byaruhanga, fans security leader Brown Kakookza, accompanied by renown die-hard fan Geoffrey Lutaaya, a musician and Makindye East Member of Parliament Allan ‘Bwiino’ Ssewanyana hosted the media at a briefing intended to rally back the club fans.

Lutaaya, best known for his ‘Aliba Ani’ and ‘Choice Yange’ hits stammered as he delivered a heart-felt confession of his undying love for Express before he broke down into tears.

Yes. Real tears rolled down the musician’s round eyes as the group launched a fans’ fete day (Friday, 23rd March 2018) that will take place at Wankulukuku.

D.Nsubuga

Lutaaya, in a deep but hoarse voice noted;

We humbly call upon loyal Express Football Club fans to come in large numbers on Friday, 23rd March 2018 at Wankulukuku. This is our club. We need to save it now before we are relegated. There will be games for fans and musicians at the end of the day to crown it all.

MP Ssewanyana added to Lutaaya’s appeal;

This is what Express F.C means to Ugandan football. There would be no football in Uganda without a competitive league. A competitive league needs Express in there. Uganda has no history to tell without Express Football Club. Express has advertised Uganda outside and produced great players. Among the major problems for the club have been financially related. Lets come together and mobilize as much money as possible. I will mobilize many of people in Makindye East as well as some at KCCA to come and save Express.

Acting CEO, Jjunju clarified on the agenda for the club at the moment – save Express from relegation by raising the money to facilitate the club through the next 9 games.

We call upon all Express fans and football loving people to join us on that day (23rd March 2018). Entrance fee has been fixed at 5000 and we target close to Shs. 150M to help save the club from all its current woes. We need the Express fans back.

The fans’ coordinator Byaruhanga vowed to make good accountability of each and every pennies collected on the day.

D.Nsubuga

There will be games for Express legends against rival clubs’ legends, media fraternity and the musicians.

Thereafter, there is a planned music extravaganza with musicians as Eddie Kenzo, Mathias Walukagga, King Saha, Irene Namatovu among others confirmed.

Meanwhile, Express remains with 9 matches before the season curtains fall down.

Five of these will be away to Vipers, Kirinya-Jinja S.S, Maroons, URA and Masavu.

The four home games include matches against Mbarara City, UPDF as well as rivals KCCA and SC Villa Jogoo.

Can the fans’ magical trick save the Red Eagles from the relegation waters?

Express F.C Remaining matches: