On form forward Bayo aims higher after attaining maiden Uganda Cranes summon

International Friendly Match:

27th March 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 pm)

Many a footballer’s dream in the line of duty among others is to play professionally and at one moment serve his country with passion.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Time immemorial, most amateur and professional footballers spend extra hours to burn calories as they diligently work towards attaining the aforementioned goals.

Now vividly a reality for former Proline Football Club center forward Fahad Bayo, the gangly young player acknowledges he is not even mid way his set targets.

Currently in Zambia where he is plying his trade with money bugs, Buildcon Football Club, Bayo’s consistence in the pre-season prior to the long awaited kick off of the national league in the Central African country has attracted the keen eye and attraction of Uganda Cranes technical team, in particular, the head coach Sebastien Desabre.

On Thursday, Bayo received the news of a ‘surprise’ inclusion to the national team ahead of the Uganda Cranes international home build up with Malawi at the end of this very month.

Buildcon FC Media

Bayo was summoned alongside Vipers’ Tadeo Lwanga and KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi as a patch up to Faruku Miya and Edrisa Lubega who opted out for travel hitches.

“Miya and Lubega will not be available for duty as they need to finalise with documentation of their work permits where they are playing from. However the coach will continue monitoring the progress of these players at their respective clubs,” FUFA Communications Manager, Ahmed Hussein said as quoted by the federation website.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Lubega turns out for Floridsdorfer AC in Austria and Faruku Miya, currently at Səbail in Azerbaijani club on loan from Belgian club Standard Liège.

As quoted by Swift, a local sports website, Bayo, a 6 feet player noted;

I am delighted to have been considered by the national team head coach on the senior national team. I believe the summon will help me achieve some of my targets in life like reaching my dream of playing professional football in Europe. I am ready to work hard to impress at the national team. I have found life easy in Zambia since I play with fellow Ugandans in Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Hood Kawesa at Buildcon. They both my seniors who i listen to and most importantly they advice me were necessary

Bayo joins teammate Hood Kaweesa on the team that will face Malawi at home.

Buildcon Media

The build up match against Malawi will give Desabre the opportune time to supervise majority of the foreign based players whom he has not yet got the chance to coach since he was appointed Uganda Cranes head coach on 27th December 2017.

FUFA intends to secure a second international friendly match in the break.

Full Team Summoned: