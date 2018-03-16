Striker Tito Okello moves to Macau, China

Lanky center forward Tito Okello penned a one year deal at Macau – China based top football club, House of Sport Lisboa e Benfica (Benfica De Macau).

The former KCCA, Mbeya City striker who breached his contract with the 12 time Uganda Premier League winners over unpaid sign on fees put pen to paper at the reigning Macau league champions.

He expressed his delight about the transfer during an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports;

This is a bold step in my career. I thank God for making the transfer a reality. I will continue to give 100 percent in training and matches

KCCA fully blessed Okello’s transfer after he was issued with the release letter before he secured the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Tito is currently back in the country for a brief holiday before returning to the former Portuguese colony.

The House of Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Macau, compete in the Liga de Elite, the top flight league in Macau.

They are the four time defending champions of the league and play in the Asia Football Confederation (AFC).

Most recently, Benfica won 3-2 against Taiwan’s Hang Yuen FC and DPR Korea’s Hwaepul SC in two nerve-racking matches that saw the Macau team go to half time losing 0-2.

These victories werethe first of Benfica’s and of any Macau team in the history of the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) group stages.

Benfica hosts their home matches at the 16,272 seater Estádio Campo Desportivo in Macau University of Science and Technology Sports Field.

They have won the league on four successive counts; 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Okello has previously played at BUL (Jinja), Mbeya City (Tanzania) and lately KCCA.