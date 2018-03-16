There is unfinished business for St George against KCCA, says goalkeeper Odongkara

CAF Champions League (1st Round, Return Leg):

Saturday, 17th March 2018

KCCA (Uganda) Vs. St George (Ethiopia) – Lugogo Stadium (Agg: 0-0)

Uganda Cranes and St George goalkeeper Robert ‘Kara’ Odongakara insists there is unfinished business between to settle between Uganda’s reigning champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Ethiopian giants St George.

The two clubs shall lock horns this Saturday at the KCCA Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala for the return leg of the CAF Champions League for a slot to the treasured group stages where each of the successful side stands to earn at least Shs 1.9 billion.

Odongkara, in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports insists there is a lot to play for;

There is unfinished business to settle. A lot is at stake. We are here for business as well. I am a true professional and i will play to my best because i earn my bread and butter at St George. We have been training well and clarified the grey areas.

The St George team delegation arrived amidst a rain heavy storm at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Injury status:

Odongkara believes he will play in the match after a great recovery from the knee injury that had cast doubt on his availability before the first leg.

During the first leg, i was slightly injured. I improved with time and if i fail some else will take over

St George and Odongkara should however have concerns for KCCA’s impressive home record at Lugogo.

Records are meant to be broken, if KCCA beats us it won’t be news but we are here as soldiers to do our mission.We want to qualify and we want to work as a team. It is emotional to play against a home team but you should know this is work, I can’t under perform because am playing a Ugandan team. I get a lot of money from St George. We also know that coach Mike (Mutebi) is a very good planner and tactical. Our coach will counter that.

Meanwhile, the St George head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto expressed confidence as his side takes on KCCA.

It is still an open game but we are assured of progress. We shall play as a unit to ensure qualification. We have done the work necessary

Pinto, a UEFA and CAF ‘A’ licence holder joined the Horsemen in 2017 after he signed a two year deal from the Angola top side Recreativo De Libolo where he had worked since 2012, taking over from Dutchman Mart Nooij.

Nooij voluntarily resigned his job citing heart related problems.

Following a goal-less draw in the first leg between KCCA and St George in Addis Ababa, the winner over the two legs on aggregate will qualify to the lucrative CAF Champions league group stages.

The visiting delegation is accomodated at Golden Tulips Hotel in the heart of Kampala City (opposite Fairway Hotel).

St George will train at Lugogo on Friday evening for the mandatory last training session.

