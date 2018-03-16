Motorsport

Tundo shows early intent in Safari Rally

ago
by Sharifah Namagoba Ramah
Africa Rally Archives
Carlo Tundo

The 2018 Safari Rally was set rolling on Friday morning with the official flag off at the Kenya International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

Carlo Tundo and Tim Jessop got off to a strong start to take a slim lead after day one’s single stage.

The Topfry driver was fastest in the 31.69 km Kebong stage posting 18 minutes and 26 seconds.

Africa Rally Archives
Manvir Baryan

Multiple Racing’s Manvir Baryan was a second slower despite hitting an animal in the stage that caused some cosmetic damage to his Skoda.

Kabras team driver Onkar Rai post the third fastest time of the day.

Africa Rally Archives
Onkar Rai

Former Safari rally winner Jaspreet Chatthe pushed himself beyond the limits to post the fourth fastest stage time. He started the rally in thirteenth place.

Uganda’s Jas Mangat currently lies sixth; 59 seconds behind Tundo.

Africa Rally Archives
Jas Mangat

Meanwhile a puncture cost Uganda’s other representative Duncan Mubiru some time. He is in eleventh place.

Africa Rally Archives
Duncan Mubiru

Tanzania’s Randeep Singh finished day one in seventh while country-mate Ahmed Huwel was tenth.

Crews will cover 143.56kms over six stages in Saturday’s leg.

