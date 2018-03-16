Tundo shows early intent in Safari Rally

Africa Rally Archives

The 2018 Safari Rally was set rolling on Friday morning with the official flag off at the Kenya International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

Carlo Tundo and Tim Jessop got off to a strong start to take a slim lead after day one’s single stage.

The Topfry driver was fastest in the 31.69 km Kebong stage posting 18 minutes and 26 seconds.

Multiple Racing’s Manvir Baryan was a second slower despite hitting an animal in the stage that caused some cosmetic damage to his Skoda.

Kabras team driver Onkar Rai post the third fastest time of the day.

Former Safari rally winner Jaspreet Chatthe pushed himself beyond the limits to post the fourth fastest stage time. He started the rally in thirteenth place.

Uganda’s Jas Mangat currently lies sixth; 59 seconds behind Tundo.

Meanwhile a puncture cost Uganda’s other representative Duncan Mubiru some time. He is in eleventh place.

Tanzania’s Randeep Singh finished day one in seventh while country-mate Ahmed Huwel was tenth.

Crews will cover 143.56kms over six stages in Saturday’s leg.