FUFA Drum tourney attracts Government sponsorship

2018 FUFA Drum Tournament:

Match Day 2 (Sunday, 18th March)

The Government of Uganda has officially taken over the sponsorship of the FUFA Inter-Provinces tournament, popularly known as the “The FUFA Drum”.

Moses Magogo, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations president confirmed the development.

“I can assure you that Government is in full support of the FUFA Drum tournament with the sponsorship necessary already secured. Other partners and sponsors are also being finalized” Magogo told participants at the FUFA Football summit.

The development comes at a time Government increased the budget toward sports worth Shs. 6.7 Billion for the third quarter January to March with FUFA taking a lion’s share of Shs. 2.195 Billion.

The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) was allocated Shs. 619M, Uganda Athletics Federation (Shs. 519M), Uganda Boxing Federation (ShS. 340 M), Uganda Rugby Union (Shs. 120 M) and Uganda Netball Federation (Shs 775 M).

There are also plans to have live television games and a couple of more partners for this all embracing Drum Tournament.

The FUFA Drum tournament has also received overwhelming support from ancestral leaders, politicians across the divide.

Little wonder therefore, there has been a significant number of people (supporters) cheering with passion the matches.

Meanwhile, match day two of the nation-wide tournament continues on Sunday, 18th March 2018 with eight matches to be played.

Busoga, conquerors of Bugisu in the official opening match will travel away to Kapchorwa to face Sebei Province at the Kiprotich stadium.

The official opening match was graced by the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga.

Bunyoro will face Kampala at the Lugogo stadium. Bunyoro managed a 2 all draw with Rwenzori at the Boma stadium in Hoima whilst Kampala needed a late Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma winner to pip Teso.

Teso takes on Bugisu at the Mbale Municipal Stadium in a game that is expected to draw a mammoth gathering.

After a disappointing one all draw away to Karamoja, a star studded West Nile outfit will play home to Ankole at the Bar Okoro stadium in Zombo, home to Paidha Black Angels.

Acholi hosts Buganda at the newly renovated Pece Stadium in Gulu Municipality. Deogratius Ojok shone with a brace when Acholi defeated Lango 2-0 in Lira on match day one.

Format of play:

The competition shall be played using a mixed format of 4 Groups composed of 4 teams apiece.

In each group, each team will play 3 matches at home and 3 matches away.

The top 2 teams in each group will proceed to the 2 legged-quarter final played on a home-away basis.

The semifinals will also be played on a-home-away basis while the finals will be 1-leg match at a predetermined location.

The final of the tournament will take place during the independence week in October 2018 hosted by Kasese.

Sunday, 18th March 2018 Fixtures (Kick-off 4:00 pm):