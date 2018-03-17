Express forward Birungi demands for consistency from teammates

On form Express Football Club forward Michael Birungi has called upon consistent display from the rest of his teammates if the Red Eagles are to survive the looming relegation monster.
Birungi, scorer of a hat-trick against Kachumbala Rock Stars during the 6-0 humiliation in the Uganda Cup has called upon teammates to replicate the scoring form in the previous two league matches – against Police and Soana.
Express lost 4-3 to Police at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole during a 7 goal thriller before recovering swiftly to win 4-0 at their Mutesa II Wankulukuku fortress against Soana Football Club days later.
The former Fire Master, KCCA, Khartoum Al Watani and Police pacy forward player has since offered some advice;
We need consistency in scoring.
Against Police, we managed to score three goals which was a bonus.
The only bad thing was that we lost. Against Soana, we scored four goals and we defended well.
I call for consistency from the players. For the fans, they have to remain positive for all the time
Meanwhile Express Football Club continues with training and a few test matches before they will take on Vipers on 31st March 2018 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.
At the same time, the club launched a fans’ mobilization fete on Friday, 23rd March 2018 at their home ground in Wankulukuku where fans have to pay Shs. 5000 so that they can gain entry to support the club.
On the same day, there will be games for fans, club legends, media and musicians before a music extravaganza led by loyal fan Geofrey Lutaaya, Sir Mathias Walukagga, Eddie Kenzo among others.
Express F.C Remaining matches:
- Saturday, 31st March 2018: Vipers Vs Express – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende
- Tuesday, 3rd April 2018: Kirinya Jinja SS Vs Express – Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja
- 11th April 2018: Express Vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium
- Wednesday, 18th April 2018: Express Vs UPDF – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium
- Saturday, 28th April 2018: Maroons Vs Express – Luzira Prisons stadium
- Wednesday, 2nd May 2018: Express Vs KCCA – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium
- Saturday, 5th May 2018: URA Vs Express – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole
- Friday, 11th May 2018: Express Vs SC Villa Jogoo – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium
- Saturday, 19th May 2018: Masavu Vs Express – Fisheries Training Institute play ground, Bugonga (Entebbe)