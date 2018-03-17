It remains an open contest, KCCA and St George coaches concur

CAF Champions League (1st Round, Return Leg):

Saturday, 17th March 2018

KCCA (Uganda) Vs. St George (Ethiopia) – Lugogo Stadium (Agg: 0-0)

As Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) hosts Ethiopia’s St George Football Club at Lugogo on Saturday afternoon, at stake is a slot to the lucrative CAF Champions league group stages.

The slot comes with $ 55,000 for the successful club as part of the preparations for the group stage matches.

The first leg in Addis Ababa ended goal-less. Therefore the return leg has to produce a winner by all means.

Both tacticians for the clubs in contention agree on one principle, the game is open.

Mike Mutebi, the manager at KCCA believes the particular attention to key details will be key.

“If the players follow the given instructions to the dot, give their all, we shall qualify. There is no pressure whatsoever we need to outscore the opponent playing our way” Mutebi stated.

His counterpart at St George, Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto expressed confidence as his side takes on KCCA. He however noted on Friday after their last training that particular attention will be given to KCCA because the game is still 50-50.

It is still an open game. We shall pay attention to our departments – defence, midfield and attack. I ensured qualification with my previous club and i have faced such situation. We shall also have some fans in the stadium

Pinto is a UEFA and CAF ‘A’ licence holder joined the Horsemen in 2017 after he signed a two year deal from the Angola top side Recreativo De Libolo where he had worked since 2012, taking over from Dutchman Mart Nooij.

Nooij voluntarily resigned his job citing heart related problems.

The visiting delegation is accomodated at Golden Tulips Hotel in the heart of Kampala City (opposite Fairway Hotel).

St George players trained at Lugogo on Friday evening for the mandatory last training session moments after the match referees had also trained.

The home side has experienced players as Nicholas Ssebwato (goalkeeper), Muzamiru Mutyaba, Derrick Nsibambi, Habibu Kavuma with proven youngsters Allan Okello, Paul Mucureezi and Julius Poloto among others for the much needed breakthrough magic.

Kenyan FIFA Referees will handle the game.

