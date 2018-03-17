Kalwanyi grabs double-double as Wayland advance to Elite Eight

Wayland Pioneers knocked out last season’s runners-up Life University (Georgia), 65-43, in the second round of the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championships on Friday.

Trevonta Robertson scored 22 points and Samuel Kalwanyi added 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Pioneers allowed just 16 second-half points.

The 43 points allowed was one better than Wayland’s defensive effort in the 68-44 victory over Central Methodist in the first round Wednesday.

Wayland moves into the quarterfinals where they will take on LSU Shreveport who beat Dillard, 70-67, on Saturday.

If Wayland defeat LSU Shreveport, the Pioneers would play in the semifinals on Monday with the title game scheduled for Tuesday.

“Trevonta and Sammy probably will stand out statistically, and that is justified, but so many players made plays throughout the game. That shows how good this team is,” Pioneers head coach Ty Herralson said.

The Pioneers are appearing in the national tournament for the 18th time and fourth in the last five seasons.

Wayland’s only previous trip to the quarterfinals was in 1985 when the Pioneers made it all the way to the championship game before losing, 82-80 in overtime, to Fort Hays State (Kan.).