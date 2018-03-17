Manvir rues Safari Rally DNF

Africa Rally Archives

Manvir Baryan’s Naivasha flaws continued to haunt him as an engine problem forced him out of the 2018 Safari Rally contention.

The crew has not gone through Naivasha events without misfortunes since last year.

Baryan and Drew Sturrock were keeping a very close fight for the top position before their Skoda Fabia suffered overheating problems in stage four.

The Multiple Rally Team crew had won stage four and running second overall before they retired out of the rally.

“The water splash was to much and the mud entered into the radiator and it was blocked. It eventually caused overheating.

“We noticed the problem just about ten kilometers to the final finish,” said Drew Sturrock.

Despite dropping out, the crew proved they were in for the win.

“The race was exciting so far. We had a good run, the synergy in the car was good. I believe if we stayed in, we would still be fighting for the top,” added Sturrock.

Baryan’s exit placed Onkar Rai in second behind current event leader Carl Tundo.

Other casualties of the day include Tanzania’s Ahmed Huwel whose car suffered engine failure. Jasmeet Chana, Dilraj Chatthe could not make it to the final day of the Safari rally.

Day two of Safari rally is currently running as crews repeat the earlier three stages of the day.