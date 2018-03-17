Pirates out to seal Rugby Premiership title

Courtesy

Black Pirates long wait for the National Rugby Premiership title could end today.

Table-topping Sea Robbers take on Rimula Rhinos at Legends and victory against the second placed side will see them win the 2017-18 title with a couple of games to spare.

Since their inception just over two decades ago, Pirates major silverware has been the 2007 Uganda Cup and this season, only an act of God can stop them from winning the premiership.

Facing a side they defeated 20-10 in the reverse fixture, Bobby Musinguzi’s charges will fancy their chances despite not having players on the National Sevens’ side fully available.

Conrad Wanyama has led the youngsters in the team well recently with skipper Ivan Magomu out with the National Sevens side.

Pirates will hope Joel Anguyo has his boots on while Haruna Muhamed, Baron Kasozi, Isaac Massa and Kenyan youngster Sydney Muniafu are all locked in from the back.

Alema Ruhweza, Ivan Cadri, Edgar Pajob, Daniel Canowira and Musa Muwonge ability to counter Rhinos’ strongest department will go a long way in winning the title this evening.