Too close to call as Safari heads into final day

Africa Rally Archives

The fight for the 2018 Safari Rally victory will go to the wire as the top two crews; Carl Tundo and Onkar Rai go neck-and-neck in the final leg on Sunday.

Only 22 seconds separate Tundo and Onkar with one stage left.

Tundo barely put a foot wrong on day two; winning two of the four stages on Saturday.

Despite a slim lead into the final leg, Tundo is positive about victory

“Day two was really hot. The Skodas were really pushing. They proved a challenge.

“I will have to drive to win. It’s just twenty two seconds between me and Onkar and in that 31km stage anything can happen. I am not planning to go slow,” says Tundo.

Tundo is eyeing a fifth Safari rally win. The Kabras Rally Team driver Onkar was sublime throughout day two posting the second fastest times .

Rai is so far contented with the current position.

“The event is so far good. We are still keeping within our earlier targets. Our target is podium finish since have not come closer to it before.

“So we shall work on maintaining the position. I will not back off from fighting for the win, but I would still be happy with a podium finish,” he asserted.

Africa Rally Archives

Baldev Chager heads into the final day in third position followed by Uganda’s Jas Mangat in fourth.

The only Tanzanian crew remaining in the race; Randeep Singh finished day two in fifth followed by Eric Bengi while Duncan Mubiru from Uganda is seventh.

Only 24 of the 36 crews that started are still in contention.

The Safari however continued to pick up a few casualties. Reigning ARC champion Manvir Baryan was forced to retire with engine failure to his Skoda. Baryan was running second at the time of his withdrawal.

Tanzania’s Ahmed Huwel as well suffered engine failure. The two Kibos rally team crew of Jaspreet Chatthe and Dilraj Chatthe were all casualties of day two.

The final day is the repeat of Friday’s opening stage; the 31km Kedong section.