WBU Athletics

Stevie Clark poured in 34 points to lead LSU-Shreveport Pilots to a 71-66 victory over Wayland Baptist on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championships.

Playing in their second-ever national quarterfinal, the Wayland Pioneers rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit and took a 60-59 lead with 2:40 left but Clark scored the next seven points for the Pilots.

“We were really close,” Wayland head coach Ty Herralson said. “They’re very talented, and so are we. We played very well as a team and had a chance to win it. We just didn’t get the job quite done.”

“I thought we had them, especially if we could have gotten a stop there. But (Clark) comes down and hits a really, really deep 3. He was about one dribble past half-court. We weren’t expecting him to shoot.

“It’s just one of those things.”

Wayland then tied the game at 64 with 1:39 left, but a pair of missed attempts from beyond the arc by Throns led to LSU-Shreveport hitting 3-of-4 free throws that made it a 5-point game with 13 secons to play.

Trevonta Robertson made it a one possession game with seven seconds left, but Clark was sent to the line and hit two foul shots with five seconds left to seal it.

“We worked so hard to catch up,” Harrelson said. “We played as good of basketball as we’ve played all season.”

Ugandan center/forward Sammuel Kalwanyi had one of his best games of the season in his final game as a Pioneer scoring 16 points, picking season-high 19 rebounds and blocked four shots.

“Sammy was really big,” Harrelson said of the departing Ugandan.

Fellow senior Ruben Lopez and Robertson added a dozen each, Throns finished with 11 and senior Tyrone Davis chipped in with 9 points.

Besides Clark’s 34, LSU-Shreveport got 15 points from D.J. Clayton and 12 from Benjamin Batts. No other Pilot scored in double figures.