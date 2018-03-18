Esperance (Tunisia) 1-0 Gor Mahia (Kenya)

Gor Mahia’s chances of playing in the CAF Champions League group stages were brought to a halt after a slim but painful defeat to Tunisia’s Esperance 1-0 in Tunis.

Anice Badr, the former Lille player scored the winning goal in the 21st minute to give the former African champions the all-important victory.

The Kenyan Premier League champions, without Ugandan international Godfrey Walusimbi needed a score draw to reach the lucrative stage but failed to hit the back of the net.

Their chance of staying on the continent now lies in the CAF Confederation Cup where they will have a play-off tie with sides in the competition.