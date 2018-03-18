Football

Esperance edge Gor Mahia to send them to CAF Confederation Cup

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook
  • Esperance (Tunisia) 1-0 Gor Mahia (Kenya)
Wayne Rooney on the ground against Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia’s chances of playing in the CAF Champions League group stages were brought to a halt after a slim but painful defeat to Tunisia’s Esperance 1-0 in Tunis.

Anice Badr, the former Lille player scored the winning goal in the 21st minute to give the former African champions the all-important victory.

The Kenyan Premier League champions, without Ugandan international Godfrey Walusimbi needed a score draw to reach the lucrative stage but failed to hit the back of the net.

Their chance of staying on the continent now lies in the CAF Confederation Cup where they will have a play-off tie with sides in the competition.

You May Also Like

Onyango’s Sundowns overcome Rayon Sport | CAF CL

KPL: Goalkeeper Kigonya, Kasumba on target as Sofapaka beat Tusker

KCCA’s qualification to CAF Champions League groups a reward for meticulous planning

Leave a Reply