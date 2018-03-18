Gasana convinced Rwanda can make Second Round of World Cup Qualifiers

FIBA

Kenneth Gasana is optimistic Rwanda can make the second round of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda sits bottom of Group B after three matches in the African Qualifiers behind Nigeria, Uganda and Mali but Gasana says they have not given up hope of progressing to the next round.

The 6’4 shooting guard who had 16 points in their win against Mali, followed by 10 points against Nigeria and 16 points in the loss to Uganda says one spot is still open.

“We came to Mali with an open mind and determined to win as many games, but we lost two and had a win against the hosts. The victory was good for us because we left them under pressure right in front of their home fans. The other two games against Nigeria and Uganda were difficult but that is not to say that we’re giving up.

“In the game of basketball, it’s never over until it’s over. That’s why we are still convinced that we can make it to the next round of the Qualifiers,” the 33-year-old told FIBA.

“I still look forward to Rwanda making an impact in the next window and be among the three teams to move into the next round. All we need to do is to work hard to keep our heads above water and the job would be done.”

“Our technical crew is not sleeping over the situation we’re in and are already working hard to ensure that the team is ready by the next window.”

Uganda, Mali and Rwanda are all tied on 4 points from three games which leaves all the three teams with an equal opportunity to move to the next round.