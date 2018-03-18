Ivan Ntege inspires Township Rollers to CAF Champions League group stages

CAF Champions League (1st Round, Return Leg):

Township Rollers 0-0 Young Africans

*Township Rollers qualify 2-1 on aggregate

Uganda Cranes holding midfielder Ivan ‘Kojja’ Ntege was part of the Township Rollers team that held off Tanzanian outfit, Young Africans to a goal-less draw during the return leg of the CAF Champions League at the national stadium in Gaborone on Saturday.

Kawowo Sports | Rachael Pallangeyo

Ntege was a second half substitute introduced in the final 20 minutes of the game watched by a passionate crowd.

The reigning Botswana Premier League champions had won 2-1 away during the first leg played on 6th March 2018 in Dar es salaam.

During the first leg, towering center forward Lemponye Tshireletso gave the the visiting side the lead before Obrey Chirwa leveled the matters moments after.

Motsholetsi Sikele combined with Ntege and company to finish off the game with a sublime strike following a series of 26 complete passes.

After the first leg victory, Township Rollers head coach Nikola Kavazovic heaped special praise on midfielder Ntege who covered arces of spaces and rarely faulted with his superb ball distribution.

In the first leg, Ntege had replaced Kaone Vanderwesthuisen on the stroke of half time.

Just like Uganda’s KCCA Football Club who ejected Ethiopia’s St George, Township Rollers thus make their maiden appearance in the group stages of the lucrative CAF Champions League, a feat that comes with a hefty prize tag of $ 550,000.

The draw for the CAF Champions league group stage will be held on Friday, 23rd March 2018 in Cairo, Egypt.

Other Saturday, 17 March 2018 Results (CAF Champions League):