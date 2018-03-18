Kobs edge Heathens in dead-rubber to avenge first round loss

Kobs 11-06 Heathens

Kobs avenged their first round loss to rivals Heathens win an 11-06 win in a dead-rubber fixture at Legends Rugby Ground on Friday.

The 2016 Champions who fell out of the title race with back-to-back defeats to Mongers and Rhinos avenged Lawrence Ssebuliba’s last-minute try gave Heathens the win during the first round meeting at Kyadondo with an 11-06 win.

Ivan Mugirya and Conrad Mukwaya were the difference for the men in blue with the later scoring the only try of the game.

Meanwhile, Kevin Makmot’s second half penalty was the difference between the top two sides in the premiership on Saturday as second-placed Rhinos beat leaders Black Pirates 03-00 to cut their point deficit to five.

All Match Week 16 Results