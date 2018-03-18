KPL: Goalkeeper Kigonya, Kasumba on target as Sofapaka beat Tusker

Sofapaka 5-4 Tusker

Sofapaka Media

Sofapaka Football Club edged Tusker 5-4 in the Kenya Premier League on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Four Ugandans in goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya, Umar Kasumba, Hashim Sempala and Mathew Odong were on on the score sheet.

Kepha Aswani started the goal galore putting Safapaka in the lead inside two minutes and it only took Tusker five minutes to respond with former Sports Club Victoria University forward Mathew Odong drawing the game level.

Sam Timbe’s Tusker went ahead in the 25th minute through Apollo Otieno as the brewers took a 2-1 lead into the halftime break.

After recess, goals started to go in and fast. Kigonya converted a penalty in the 50th minute following a foul on Kepha Aswani in the area.

Midfielder Hashim Sempala restored Tusker’s lead two minutes later before Aswani drew Sofapaka level with his second of the day.

Former SC Villa and Bul midfielder Robert Achema set up Jackson Macharia as Tusker led for third time in the game.

Sam Simbwa who was chasing the game introduced Umar Kasumba for Kevin Kimani and it took him just a couple of minutes to level the game at 4-4 with his first touch.

While Timbe withdrew Odongo for Boniface Muchuri in pursuit for the fifth, it was Sofapaka that went ahead with Kasumba getting at the end of Elly Asieche’s cross.

As fulltime approached, Hashim Sempala was shown matching orders for a second bookable offence.

The win lifted Sofapaka to 4th place on the table with 13 points from 7 games. Tusker remains 14th with 6 points collected from 7 games.