Makmot, Rhinos put Pirates’ title celebrations on hold

Pirates 00-03 Rhinos

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Black Pirates would celebrate their first ever National Rugby Premiership title on Saturday with victory against Rhinos but it did not happen as their rivals extended the wait.

Kevin Makmot’s second half penalty was the difference between the top two sides in the premiership at Legends as second-placed Rhinos cut their point deficit to five.

However, it was Pirates that got the first opportunity to put points on the board. Rhinos were penalized for breaking the bind during the scrum and Pirates opted for points but Joel Anguyo’s penalty went wide.

Despite kicking into touch near the try line, Rhinos struggle in the line-out did not help their cause.

Conrad Wanyama and Anguyo then had ambitious penalties fall short as the players went into the halftime break with scores at 00-00.

After the break, Rhinos started going for points with Makamot’s first kick going wide but was flawless with the second to put the first points on the board.

Pirates there after camped in Rhinos half but they stood the ground for the slim victory.

All Match Week 16 Results

Kobs 11-06 Heathens

Warriors 15-08 Mulago Rams

Black Pirates 00-03 Rhinos

Buffaloes 41-19 Jinja Hippos

Mongers 20-03 Makerere Impis

Remaining Fixtures for the Top 2

Pirates

March 24: vs. Hippos

March 31: vs. Kobs

Rhinos