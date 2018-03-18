Mutebi hails players for ‘Game Management’

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi was elated by the club’s progress to the CAF Champions League group stages but more so with the way his side managed the game.

Muhammad Shaban scored the only goal of the tie two minutes after the break to earn the reigning Ugandan champions a 1-0 aggregate win over St. George of Ethiopia.

“The qualification is a turning point in the history of KCCA and Ugandan football as well,” he said. “I always believed in this group of players and am proud of them,” he added.

“suffered for the result as they (St. George) threw everything at us in the final quarter of the game but we learnt from the previous failures and our game management was first class.

KCCA now has a chance to come up against the continent’s best who include among others former champions TP Mazembe, Al Ahly, MC Algers and Wydad Casablanca and Mutebi says its time his boys show they belong to the big stage.