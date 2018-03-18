Okwi’s Simba eliminated after away goal-less stalemate in Egypt | CAF Confederation Cup

CAF Confederation Cup:

Al Masry (Egypt) 0-0 Simba (Tanzania)

*Al Masry qualify 2-2 on aggregate (on away goal’s rule)

Simba Sports Club bowed out of the CAF Confederation Cup following a goal-less draw in the return leg with Al Masry of Egypt on Saturday.

Kawowo Sports | Rachael Pallangeyo

Uganda Cranes striker and Simba vice captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi played full time in a game that had the Egyptians sit back for long spells of the game.

The first leg played on 7th March 2018 at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam had ended 2 all with Okwi among the day’s scorers in a game marred by a heavy rain storm in the last 10 minutes and a power black out.

During the first leg, Ahmed Goma cancelled out captain John Raphael Bocco’s opening penalty before the Hossam Hassan’s coached club took the lead through defender Ahmed Abdalraof’s well taken penalty after a hand ball incident by James Kotei on 25 minutes.

Okwi leveled the game with about 20 minutes left on the clock through another penalty after a handball by Mohammed Koffi in the area.

Towards the end of the game, there was a heavy rain storm that was followed by a power black out moments later as play was halted for at least 20 minutes before the last 10 minutes were played.

Simba thus bowed out on away goal’s rule following the goal-less draw in the return leg.

Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko is the other Ugandan at Simba Sports Club.

Meanwhile, Rwanda’s club APR also got eliminated on the away goal’s rule despite a 2-1 return leg victory against Mali’s Djoliba AC de Bamako at the Amahoro national stadium, Kigali.

Siaka Bagayoko put the visitors ahead before the Rwandese army side equalized through midfielder Djihad Bizimana.

APR’s second goal was scored by second half subsistute Inncocent Nshuti who had replaced another Nshuti entity, Dominique Savio.

Other results on Saturday in CAF Confederation Cup: