Onyango’s Sundowns overcome Rayon Sport | CAF CL

Sundowns (RSA) 2-0 Rayon Sport (Rwanda)

Former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns marched into the group stages of the 2018 CAF Champions League after a hard fought 2-0 win over Rayon Sport of Rwanda.

Wayne Arendse and Sibusiso Vilakazi were the scorers for Denis Onyango’s side on Sunday evening.

Following a goalless draw in Kigali in the first leg, both sides came into the game eager to get on the score sheet.

The game produced no goal until the 34th minute when Arendse broke the deadlock to give the Brazilians a 1-0 goal cushion at half time.

Ten minutes after the break, Vilakazi doubled the lead to put Pitso Mosimane’s men in a comfortable position and they held on till the final whistle to win the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

Besides KCCA, Onyango becomes another Ugandan in the group stages of this year’s edition that also has midfielder Ivan Ntege of Township Rollers of Botswana.