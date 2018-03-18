Rukundo’s APR painfully exit CAF Confederation Cup

APR (Rwanda) 2-1 Djoliba (Mali) – Djoliba qualify on away goals rule after 2-2 aggregate

Courtesy

Rwanda’s APR suffered a painful exit from the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup despite winning 2-1 against Mali’s Djoliba at Amahoro stadium, Kigali.

The Rwandan side, home to Ugandan right fullback Denis Rukundo fell out on away goals rule after losing 1-0 in the first leg in Bamako.

In Kigali, the visitors took a first lead through Siyaga Bagayoko but on form Rwanda international Djihad Bizimana equalised to ensure the first stanza ended a goal apiece.

The second half was more of the hosts pressing and it paid off in the 75th minute when Savio Nshuti scored the second for the hosts.

Nevertheless, the visitors held on till the 90 minutes to advance to the pre-group stages where they will face one of the sides that is eliminated at this stage in the CAF Champions League.