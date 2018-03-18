Tundo clinches fifth Safari Rally victory

Africa Rally Archives

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop have equalled Shekhar Mehta’s record of five Safari Rally victories.

The Topfry Rally Team claimed victory in the 66th edition of the historical rally on the final day on Sunday.

Tundo, in a Mitsubishi EvoX, dominated the three day event in Naivasha, taking command of the lead from the start to the final stage.

He fared through the 206.96km with the fastest time of 1hr 55mins and 05seconds. The victory was spiced up with three stage wins.

“It has been a long tough Safari rally. It was wet in most places, quite technical but it was super fun regardless.

“We tried to push enough from the start to take an early advantage. And luckily the strategy worked,” Tundo said.

The battle for the rally victory had gone to the wire in the final stage as only 22seconds separated Tundo and Onkar Rai.

Onkar was however unable to complete the final stage on Sunday morning due to mechanical issues to his Skoda.

And It was Baldev Chager that settled for a second position despite suffering several mechanical issues. He was 9 mins and 28 seconds behind winner Tundo.

“In this rally, we are always doing the best we can. It was challenging and technical throughout. We had a puncture in the last stage which was odd, but we managed to finish and maintain the podium,” said Chager.

Uganda’s Jas Mangat overcame his day two troubles to seal third place.

“We started off the event in a really tough competition, with a big entry. We were initially off the pace but we kept within.

“Saturday was equally tough, we had mechanical problems and moved positions back. Luckily some crews kept dropping out and we moved closer,” said Mangat.

Tanzania’s Randeep Singh was impressive on his Safari rally debut; claiming the fourth place overall.

Eric Bengi as well was sublime throughout the weekend posting his best career finish. He was fifth overall.

The most notable casualties were Onkar Rai, Manvir Baryan, Jaspreet Chatthe, Ahmed Huwel and Dilraj Chatthe