Tooro smiles to home win against Karamoja at Buhinga | FUFA Drum

FUFA Drum:

Tooro 2-0 Karamoja

Tooro Province attained their first win of the FUFA Drum tournament on Sunday at a fully packed Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal on Sunday evening.

Steven Ategeka, a forward playing for Soana Football Club in the Uganda Premier league scored the opening goal of the day on a rain soaked ground before thousands of passionate fans.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) attacking midfielder Nicholas Kagaba scored the second goal at the stroke of full time.

This was Tooro’s first win of the tournament following a heart breaking 2-1 loss on the road to Ankole in the opener at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara last month.

Karamoja who earned a one all draw at their Boma ground home in Moroto against a star sturded West Nile side suffers their first loss of the campaign.

Kagaba was named man of the match, a feat that comes with a cash reward of Shs. 100,000.

Tooro head coach Fred Muhumuza, a former player at Makerere University, Victors and Sports Club Villa Jogoo saluted the efforts of his players in the match and applauded the fans’ support.

“I thank the players who have played to their best for the maximum points. I also credit the supportive crowd” Muhumuza noted after the match.

In the other group game, Ankole fell 2-0 away to West Nile at the Bar Okoro stadium in Zombo.

Rashid Toha and Fred Amaku scored for the West Nile side before hundreds of fans.

The final of the tournament will take place during the independence week in October 2018 hosted by Kasese.

Team Line ups:



Toro XI:

Douglas Kisembo (G.K), Innocent Assimwe, Norman Kugonza, Benjamin Kugonza, Timothy Musinguzi (Captain), Christopher Birungi, Paddy Muhumuza, Albert Mugisa, Nicholas Kagaba, Ramathan Musisi, Steven Ategeka

Subs:

Bruno Ochom (G.K), Rogers Lwebuga, Alirwoti Opio, Dan Mugisa, Ronald Baguma, Robert Atuhaire, Isaac Kasajja, Marvin Mbogo

Head coach: Fred Muhumuza

Karamoja XI:

Rajab Kajoba (G.K), Thomas Eriaku, Mugisha Kalodo, Ali Obonyo, Tony Adupa, Ismael Loumo, Juma Stumah, Samuel Osire (Captain), Justine Lokut, Majid Ayopo, Moses Okocha

Subs:

Vicent Masolo (G.K), Ali Ochieng, Allan Llukol, Joel Ojok, Augustine Okello, Emma Emeka

Head coach: Moses Okiror

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa

Muzamiru Waiswa 1 st Assistant Referee: Robert Makwali

Robert Makwali 2 nd Assistant Referee: Eunice Tiwuwe

Eunice Tiwuwe Fourth Official: Godfrey Sajjabi

Godfrey Sajjabi Referees’ Assessor: Denis Batte

Denis Batte Match Commissioner: Livingstone Lajan

