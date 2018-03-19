2017 Cricket Champions Aziz Damani, Premier and Kampala Pirates crowned

Courtesy

The 2017 Cricket season curtains came down on Sunday, March 18 with the awards event held at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

A curtain raiser match was supposed to be played between Division One champions Aziz Damani and Division Two winners Premier but the after downpour didn’t allow the game to take place.

The winners across the three divisions were awarded medals and trophies with Aziz Damani crowned winners of Division 1, Premier winners of Division 2 and Kampala Pirates Division 3.

Kampala Pirates though winners of Division 3 which gives them promotion to Division 2 declined the move to get promoted and opted to stay in Division 3. The expatriate laden team prefers to have their games on Saturday given their busy work schedules.

In the individual category winners Kutchi Tigers Ragvani Shantilal won the MVP award for Division 1, Prakash Shah of Premier Cricket club took the MVP award for Division 2 and Joshua Mwanja of Kampala Pirates Division 3 MVP.

Ragvani Shantilal added the best batsman award for Division 1 to his MVP crown, John Tumusiime was the best batsman for Division 2 and Joshua Mwanja was the best scorer in Division 3.

Joshua Mwanja had an all round year for Kampala Pirates winning the best wicket keeper award as well, Yusuf Nanga was best wicket keeper for Division 2 and Arnold Otwani of Aziz Damani was best wicketkeeper for Division 1.