Baldev takes KNRC championship lead after Safari Rally podium

Baldev Chager and Ravi Soni overcame all mechanical problems to claim the Kenya National Rally Championship lead with a podium position in the 2018 Safari Rally.

The Kabras Rally Team crew finished second overall; nine minutes and 28 seconds behind rally winner Carl Tundo.

“I was in contention for this rally, obviously we always enter an event to get the best we can which is a win. And our earlier targets was to get all the points.

“But the event was challenging and technical throughout. We had a puncture in the last stage which was odd, but we managed to finish and maintain the podium. We actually didn’t expect finishing second after all we went through,” said Chager.

The second position elevated the Kabras Rally Team crew to top place in the KNRC leader board with 53 points.

“I cannot be excited yet for topping the standings because we have only done two events this season. So I think it’s too early to predict. But it’s always good to know we are leading the table.

“It was so unfortunate that other title contenders couldn’t finish the event including my own teammate Onkar. So you expect them to come fresh for the championship points in the next events,” he added.

Carl Tundo clinched Safari Rally victory to move second in the KNRC standings; three points behind Chager.

After finishing sixth overall last weekend, Farhaaz Khan moved to third position with 29 points.

Eric Bengi and Tuta Mionki finished fifth overall to registered their best career finish. The Menengai Rally Team now top the KNRC division one class with 29 points.

The third round of KNRC is scheduled for 5-6 May in Kajiado.